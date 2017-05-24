Dragana Jurišić umjetnica je koja se u svom radu bavi fotografijom, filmom i instalacijom. Rođena je u Slavonskom Brodu. Fotografijom se počela baviti 1991. godine nakon što je u rodnom gradu, na početku rata, u požaru potpuno uništen stan njezine obitelji, a s njim i očeve fotografije. On je tada prestao fotografirati, a Dragana je – otkrivši moć fotografije nad sjećanjima – preuzela njegovu strast. Autorka je knjige “YU: The Lost Country” (“Jugoslavija: izgubljena zemlja”) u kojoj je, kako kaže “propitivala ideju nacionalnog identiteta i zemlje koja je naprosto izbrisana sa mape”… Sa dozvolom Dragane Jurišić, u nekoliko nastavaka, magazin XXZ predstaviće ovu knjigu

"It is a haunted, as well as haunting book; the fallout of the past buried, rather than faced", napisao je Sean O'Hagan u listu “The Guardian”, povodom knjige YU: The Lost Country.

Deirdre Mulorooney u recenziji za “Vulgo” rekla je: “Go and see how Dragana's and Rebecca West's narratives intersperse and overlap like a symphony”.

Ovo se tek dva od desetina prikaza povodom knjige koja se bavi sećanjem na zemlju koje nema. O tome je Dragana Jurišić govorila za portal “Libela” i sarajevsko “Oslobođenje”: YU: The Lost Country je bio pokušaj da razmrsim konfliktne emocije i misli koje sam imala prema tome što se kod nas dogodilo u zadnjih 25 godina. Po nacionalnosti sam bila Jugoslavenka – majka mi je Srpkinja, otac Hrvat. Ta nacionalnost je izbrisana kroz svojevrsni birokratski genocid – u tom radu htjela sam saznati što se dogodilo s milijun i pol ljudi koji su se identificirali kao Jugoslaveni. Gdje su nestali? Gdje je ta zemlja nestala i što ju je zamijenilo? Kroz taj rad pokušala sam rekreirati neku metafizičku zemlju, u koju bih mogla smjestiti svoj identitet.

Ispostavilo se da je to uzaludan posao, država više ne postoji, tako da sam shvatila da mi nacionalni identitet zapravo i ne treba. Vrlo ugodno se osjećam uz činjenicu da posjedujem dva pasoša, hrvatski i irski, pri čemu se ne osjećam ni kao Hrvatica ni kao Irkinja. Slobodna sam od svih prtljaga plemenske ili nacionalne identifikacije. Potpuno se slažem sa riječima koje je napisala Dubravka Ugrešić: “Danas, živeći u egzilu, ne ‘kupujem’ tezu da je svaki egzil traumatičan. Naprotiv, smatram da je odluka da posjedujem samo kofer jedna od boljih u životu. Represivne domovine su daleko više traumatične”.

YU: Lost Country (Serbo-Croatian)

Jugoslavija se raspala 1991. Sa nestankom zemlje, najmanje milion i po ljudi, kao stanovnici Atlantide, iščezli su u carstvo imaginarnih mesta i naroda. Danas, u zemljama koje su nastale nakon dezintegracije Jugoslavije, potpuno se poništava jugoslovenski identitet. Sad, više od dvadeset godina nakon ratova, osećam sa sigurne udaljenosti da prizovem i ispitam sopstvena sećanja na mesta i događaje koje sam iskusila.

Sebe zovem izgnanicom, ne iseljenikom – jer se, čak i kad bih htela, ne mogu vratiti ‘kući’. Za vreme popisa 1990, uskraćemo mi je pravo da budem Jugoslovenka, nacionalnost s kojom sam se identifikovala od rođenja. Budući da sam dete oca Hrvata i majke Srpkinje, popis me je ostavio u konfuziji. Odgovor popisivača na moje pitanje zašto je nemoguće biti Jugoslovenka, bio je jako sličan onome što je jednom Musolini rekao: “Jugoslavija ne postoji. To je heterogeni koglomerat koji ste vi kaldrmisali u Parizu”.

Ključna za ovaj projekt jeste knjiga-remek delo “Crno jagnje i sivi soko” (“Black Lamb and Gray Falcon”), britanske spisateljice Rebeke West (Rebecca West).

“Nastavlja se s tog mesta stalni tok događaja koji su izvor opasnosti za mene”, pisala je 1937. “To mesto” bila je Jugoslavija, zemlja u kojoj sam rođena. Shvatajući da je ne znati ništa o području od kojeg je osećala strah – nesreća po sebi, odlučila se za putovanje Jugoslavijom. Rezultat njenog rada koji je trebalo da bude kratki vodič, pretvorio se u pola miliona reči. To je portret ne samo Jugoslavije već i Evrope na ivici Drugog svetskog rata, koji se smatra remek delom XX stoleća.

"I have learned now that it might follow, because an empire passed, that a world full of strong men and women and rich food and heady wine might nevertheless seem like a shadow-show." (Rebecca West)

Rebeka Vest smatrala je Jugoslaviju svojom domovinom. Možda zato što je po svojoj prirodi Jugoslavija bila zemlja izmeštenih ljudi. Rebeka Vest delila je njihovu sudbinu. Rođena u anglo-irskoj porodici, nikad se nije osećala da stvarno negde pripada: “U svakoj klasi osećam se kao kod kuće, ali nikad nisam prihvaćena zbog tragova koje nosim iz mog drugog porekla”.

Govorila je da može da pamti stvari jedino dok drži olovku u ruci, pa je s njom pisala i igrala se. Razlog što je napisala pola miliona reči o zemlji za koju je znala da će uskoro biti samo sećanje, jeste što nije želela ništa da zaboravi i što je htela da to sećanje sačuva za milione Jugoslovena koji će kasnije živeti u izgbeglištvu. Proživljavati iskustvo – za nju je to bila umetnost.

YU: Izgubljena zemlja (YU: The Lost Country) bila je originalno zamišljena kao ponovno stvaranje domovine koja je nestala. Bilo je to putovanje u kojem sam ponekad crtala čaroban krug oko nekad moje zemlje i, radeći to, sledila tvrdnju Rolana Barta (Roland Barthes) da je fotografija srodnija magiji nego umetnosti. Ispostavilo se, bilo je to putovanje odbacivanja. Moje iskustvo premeštenosti i osećaj izbeglištva bili su jači “kod kuće” nego u stranom gradu u kojem sam odlučila da živim.

Fotografija poseduje element kao što je nestalnost, što omogućava da se lako hvataju osećaji neukorenjenosti i dislokacije. Izgnanstvo i fotografija, zajedno, pojačavaju našu percepciju sveta. U obema je sećanje – temeljac. Obe karakteriše melanholija.

Za Uskrs 2011, u traganju za nestalom zemljom i nestalim identitetom, krenula sam koracima puta Rebeke Vest kako bih reinterpretirala njeno delo koristeći fotografiju i tekst u pokušaju da ponovo proživim svoje iskustvo Jugoslavije i ponovo ispitam kofliktne emocije i sećanja na zemlju koja je “bila”.

***

YU: Lost Country (English)

Yugoslavia fell apart in 1991. With the disappearance of the country, at least one million five hundred thousand Yugoslavs vanished, like the citizens of Atlantis, into the realm of imaginary places and people. Today, in the countries that came into being after Yugoslavia’s disintegration, there is a total denial of the Yugoslav identity. Now, more than twenty years after the war(s) started, I feel at the safe distance to recall and question my own memories of both the place and the events I experienced. I am calling myself an exile, and not an expatriate – because I can’t, even if I wanted to – return ‘home’.

During the 1990 census, I was also denied the right to be Yugoslav, the nationality I had identified myself with since birth. Being a child of a Croatian father and a Serbian mother, this left me somewhat confused. The census taker’s answer as to why this was impossible mirrored very closely something that Mussolini once said: “Yugoslavia does not exist. It is a heterogeneous conglomerate which you cobbled together in Paris.”

Central to this project is British writer Rebecca West's masterpiece Black Lamb and Grey Falcon (1941). “There proceeds steadily from that place a stream of events which are a source of danger to me”, she wrote in 1937. “That place” was Yugoslavia, the country in which I was born. Realizing that to know nothing of an area that threatened her safety was a calamity, she embarked on a journey through Yugoslavia. The resulting body of work, initially intended as a snap book, spiralled into half a million words. It is a portrait not just of Yugoslavia but also of Europe on the brink of the Second World War, and is widely regarded as one of the masterpieces of the 20th century.

Rebecca West thought of Yugoslavia as her motherland. This may be because, by its very nature,Yugoslavia was a land of displaced peoples. Rebecca West shared their fate. Born to an Anglo-Irish family, she never felt as if she truly belonged anywhere. “In any class I feel at home, and I am never accepted, because of the traces I bear of my other origins.” She said that she could only remember things if she had a pencil in her hand, so she could write it down and play with it.

The reason she wrote half a million words about a country she knew would soon be only a memory, is because she did not want to forget anything about it, and because she wanted to preserve this memory for millions of Yugoslavs who would later live in exile. She thought of art as a re-living of experience.

YU: The Lost Country was originally conceived as a recreation of a homeland that was lost. It was a journey in which I would somehow draw a magical circle around the country that was once mine and in doing so, resurrect it, following Roland Barthes’ assertion that photography is more akin to magic than to art. Instead, it turned out to be a journey of rejection. My experience was one of displacement and a sense of exile that was stronger back ‘home’ than in the foreign place where I had chosen to live.

Photography contains elements such as fleetingness, which allow it to capture that sense of rootlessness and dislocation with relative ease. Both exile and photography intensify our perception of the world. In both, memory is in its underlying core. Both are characterised by melancholy.

In Easter 2011, in search of both the lost country and a lost identity, I started retracing West’s journey and re-interpreting her masterpiece by using photography and text in an attempt to re-live my experience of Yugoslavia and to re-examine the conflicting emotions and memories of the country that ‘was’.

(Nastaviće se/ To be continued)